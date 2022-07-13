Alexander allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in four innings of a 6-3 win Tuesday in Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Alexander gave up a solo shot to Jorge Polanco to lead off the second inning. In the fourth, he allowed a walk and two singles with two outs to account for the other run. He did not come back out for the fifth inning, having tossed only 73 pitches, following the game's second rain delay at the end of the fourth. The rookie has struggled of late, giving up 17 runs (15 earned) on four homers and a 10:8 K: BB in 17.2 innings over five appearances.