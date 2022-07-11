Alexander is listed as the Brewers' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander will be making his second straight turn through the rotation and his seventh start with the big club overall, despite being tagged for seven runs (six earned) across 5.1 innings his last time out July 5 against the Cubs. With Adrian Houser (elbow) on the shelf through the All-Star break, Alexander tentatively lines up for two starts this week, with his second outing set to come Sunday in San Francisco.