Alexander is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Milwaukee.
Alexander made his last two appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen, but he'll be plugged back into the rotation this week with the team in need of a fifth starter after Adrian Houser (elbow) landed on the 15-day injured list Friday. Over his five starts prior to moving to the bullpen, Alexander turned in a 3.21 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in 28 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Works out of bullpen•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Earns win Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Picks up first win•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Tosses five innings versus Phillies•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Slated to start Tuesday•