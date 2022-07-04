Alexander is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Milwaukee.

Alexander made his last two appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen, but he'll be plugged back into the rotation this week with the team in need of a fifth starter after Adrian Houser (elbow) landed on the 15-day injured list Friday. Over his five starts prior to moving to the bullpen, Alexander turned in a 3.21 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in 28 innings.