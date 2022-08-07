Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
The 29-year-old was sent to Triple-A in mid-July and will return to Milwaukee after spending a couple weeks in the minors. Alexander has a 5.60 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 23:19 K:BB across 45 innings and should work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.
