The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Milwaukee is scheduled to return starter Eric Lauer (elbow) from the injured list to take the hill for Friday's game in Cincinnati, so Alexander will end up losing his spot in the rotation and on the 28-man active roster. After being promoted from Nashville on Aug. 22, Alexander made six appearances (four starts) and turned in a 5.87 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 23 innings.
