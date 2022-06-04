Alexander will start Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Alexander posted a quality start during his major-league debut Wednesday against the Cubs, as he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings. The right-hander will be rewarded with another turn in the major-league rotation, but it's possible that he heads back to the minors following Tuesday's start since Brandon Woodruff (ankle) hopes to return after a minimal IL stint.