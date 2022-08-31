Alexander took a no-decision while giving up one earned run on three hits and a walk over five innings in a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. He struck out six in the outing.

Alexander took advantage of his start against the weak Pirates lineup to reach five innings in an outing for the first time since July 17. The rookie has been shuttling between the minors and the big leagues lately and had previously worked out of the bullpen this month before garnering the start Tuesday over Adrian Houser, who was roughed up last week in his return from the injured list. Alexander threw 59 pitches Tuesday and looked in control throughout the night. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Milwaukee lists Alexander as its starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Arizona, so he'll get at least one more chance to build on the strong showing against Pittsburgh and make a case for a more permanent rotation spot.