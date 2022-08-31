Alexander gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Alexander took advantage of his start against the weak Pirates lineup to log five innings of work for the first time since July 17. Alexander has been shuttling between the minors and the big leagues lately and had previously worked out of the bullpen when making appearances for the Brewers in August. He threw 59 pitches against the Pirates and looked in control by only giving up the one run on a single. Alexander lowered his ERA to 4.97 with the performance. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Arizona as Aaron Ashby remains sidelined with shoulder inflammation.