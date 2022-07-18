Alexander didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 9-5 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Alexander was originally tabbed to start Sunday's game, but manager Craig Counsell opted to go with Aaron Ashby instead with Alexander to follow. Ashby surrendered two runs in one plus innings and the 29-year-old was brought in during the second without much better fortune. He was sunk by a five-run third that opened with three straight hits and concluded with four two-out runs, then served up a two-run Brandon Belt homer in the sixth. Alexander has now been tagged for seven runs in two of his last seven appearances and ends the first half with a 5.60 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 45 innings across 10 appearances and seven starts.