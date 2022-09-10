Alexander (2-3) took the loss to the Reds on Friday, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking one over 5.1 innings.

Alexander tossed 58 of 88 pitches for strikes in Friday's outing, giving up five earned runs across 5.1 frames. Alexander has been used as both a starter and reliever throughout the season, but has struggled in both roles. Friday's outing was the ninth time in 17 outings that he has given up two or more runs. He has just three scoreless appearances totaling 4.2 innings. Alexander has made it through the sixth inning once this season, resulting in his only quality start. The righty will take a 5.29 ERA into his next appearance.