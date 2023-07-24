Alexander cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander is now no longer part of the Brewers' 40-man roster. The swingman has missed a large chunk of this season with a shoulder issue, and while he is healthy now, he has just a 5.23 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 31 innings this year in the minors.