Alexander pitched five innings, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out one in the loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Alexander surrendered a sacrifice fly to Bryce Harper in the top of the third inning, accounting for the only run against him Tuesday. He has now pitched 12 innings over his first two career starts, giving up just three runs combined. With Brandon Woodruff (ankle) expected to return soon, Alexander may not get another turn in the rotation before returning to Triple-A Nashville, but he has certainly earned more opportunities down the line.