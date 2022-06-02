Alexander did not factor in the decision against the Cubs on Wednesday, completing seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Alexander looked like he could be in for a short big-league debut after allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base and yielding a pair of runs in the first inning. However, the 29-year-old settled in from there and allowed only one run the rest of way, giving Milwaukee seven innings on a relatively efficient 97 pitches. Alexander notched only four swinging strikes among those pitches, so he was far from dominant, but he may have earned another turn in the rotation with the effective outing. That Alexander made a start in the majors at all is no small feat -- the right-hander went undrafted out of both high school and college and was released from the Angels organization in 2020 before finally getting his big-league opportunity with Milwaukee.