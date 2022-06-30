Alexander appeared in relief Tuesday in the Brewers' 5-3 win over the Rays, recording two outs while allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks.

Alexander had started in each of his first five appearances with Milwaukee and posted a 3.21 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over those outings, but he looks as though he'll move to the bullpen after the Brewers welcomed Brandon Woodruff back from the injured list Tuesday. Milwaukee still has room in the rotation for a fifth starter while both Freddy Peralta (lat) and Aaron Ashby (forearm) remain on the IL, but Chi Chi Gonzalez looks like he'll take on that role rather than Alexander.