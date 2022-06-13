Alexander allowed one run on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in Sunday's win over Washington. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Alexander escaped a few jams before the Nationals finally broke through in the fifth inning with Josh Bell's RBI sacrifice fly that knocked Alexander from the game. He's now allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his first three MLB starts. The 29-year-old is sporting a 2.16 ERA with a lackluster 6:8 K:BB through 16.2 frames. Alexander is expected to start in Cincinnati next week.