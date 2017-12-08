Betancourt is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery on his elbow this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Betancourt required the surgical procedure after suffering a gunshot wound in Venezuela a few weeks ago. There is no specific timetable for the infielder at this point in time, and although there remains a chance that he will be back for the beginning of the year, it's far more likely that he will be on the shelf for at least a few weeks at the beginning of April.