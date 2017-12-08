Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Could miss beginning of season
Betancourt is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery on his elbow this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Betancourt required the surgical procedure after suffering a gunshot wound in Venezuela a few weeks ago. There is no specific timetable for the infielder at this point in time, and although there remains a chance that he will be back for the beginning of the year, it's far more likely that he will be on the shelf for at least a few weeks at the beginning of April.
More News
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...