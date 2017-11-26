Betancourt was shot in the left arm during an argument Friday in Venezuela, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The severity of the wound hasn't been revealed, but Betancourt is on his way to Milwaukee to undergo surgery. The infielder spent the 2017 campaign with Double-A Biloxi, slashing .243/.286/.367 over 361 plate appearances. He'll be sidelined indefinitely as he recovers from the injury.