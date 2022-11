The Rays traded Guerra to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

While the Rays didn't see Guerra as worthy of a 40-man roster spot, the Brewers will welcome the 27-year-old righty (not to be confused with the 37-year-old, 11-year MLB veteran of the same name). Milwaukee will be hoping he can refine his command and control a bit.