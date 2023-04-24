site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-javy-guerra-expunged-from-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Javy Guerra: Expunged from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 24, 2023
at
4:19 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Brewers designated Guerra for assignment Monday.
Guerra held an 8.64 ERA and 5:9 K:BB over 8.1 innings to earn a ticket off the 40-man roster. The former position player has a big arm but hasn't been able to find consistency since converting to pitching.
More News
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read