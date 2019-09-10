Brewers' Jay Jackson: Effective of late
Jackson tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's victory over the Marlins.
Jackson allowed two hits and two walks while covering parts of two frames, but he managed to keep the opponent off the scoreboard, and picked up his first hold of the season in the process. Monday's outing was a snap shot of Jackson's latest big-league stint, which dates back to Aug. 18: since that date he has allowed 10 hits and walked five batters over 10.1 frames, but he has allowed just four earned runs (3.48 ERA), thanks mainly to a stellar 16 strikeouts.
