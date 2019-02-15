Brewers' Jay Jackson: Joins Brew Crew
Jackson signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers that includes an invite to major-league spring training.
Jackson last pitched in a major-league organization with the Padres in 2015, mostly appearing at the Triple-A level. The 31-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Hiroshima Carp in the Japan Central League, posting a 2.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 across 175 appearances.
