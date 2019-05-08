Jackson accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jackson will join the Missions after being designated for assignment by the Brewers over the weekend and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. In a trio of appearances for the Brewers this season, Jackson struck out three while allowing five runs on four hits and a walk across 2.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories