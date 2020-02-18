Brewers' Jedd Gyorko: Expected to enter platoon role
Gyorko appears on track to open the season in a third-base platoon with Eric Sogard, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Gyorko struggled at the plate to close out the 2019 season with the Dodgers, hitting just .139/.205/.167 with 10 strikeouts across 39 plate appearances after returning from an assortment of wrist, calf and back injuries. The 31-year-old is fully healthy heading in to spring training with the Brewers and is expected to serve in a platoon role alongside Eric Sogard at third base. The right-handed hitting veteran could potentially serve as a backup option at first base as well and will be competing with fellow offseason signings Ryon Healy and Brock Holt for at-bats as the season approaches.
