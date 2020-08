Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 9-1 win over the Pirates.

Gyorko went deep off Pirates starter Derek Holland in the first inning, and then blasted his second homer of the game off reliever Nick Mears in the seventh. The big performance gave Gyorko five homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored through 43 plate appearances this season. He serves in a utility role in the infield, most recently splitting time with Justin Smoak at first base.