Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

The veteran infielder got the start at first base in this one, and he wound up being the hero for Milwaukee after he lifted a Taylor Rogers fastball over the wall in center field in the eighth inning to complete the comeback from an early 4-1 deficit. Gyorko isn't seeing everyday at-bats but he's had fantasy value in deeper formats, posting a .286/.348/.619 slash line with two homers and five RBI through 10 games.