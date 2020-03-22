Brewers' Jedd Gyorko: Remains on track for platoon role
Gyorko remains on track to open the season in a third-base platoon with Eric Sogard, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.
Injuries limited Gyorko to 62 games last season and contributed to him finishing the campaign with a lowly .498 OPS. According to the report, "Gyorko said he is as healthy as he's been and feels like he has plenty left," and the Brewers will give him a chance to prove that, at least in some capacity. Gyorko possesses the defensive versatility the Brewers seek in their part-time players, but the club does have several other players capable of filling his role, so his hold on a roster spot will be somewhat tenuous.
