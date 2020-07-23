site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jedd-gyorko-secures-roster-spot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jedd Gyorko: Secures roster spot
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
at
12:30 pm ET 1 min read
Gyorko will open the season on the Brewers' 30-man roster.
Gyorko was on track to land a roster spot before spring training was paused, and he ultimately ended up doing just that. He is in line to open the season in a third-base platoon with Eric Sogard and could see spot action at a couple other spots as well.
More News
03/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/03/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jul 23, 2020
• 4 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 5 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 2 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 5 min read