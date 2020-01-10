Play

Gyorko signed with the Brewers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The veteran battled multiple injuries last season and wound up struggling through 101 plate appearances with the Cardinals and Dodgers, hitting just 174/.248/.250. With a career wRC+ of exactly 100 and the ability to fill in all around the infield, Gyorko should be a useful part-time player if he's able to return to full health.

