Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Activated off minor-league IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quero (shoulder) was activated off the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Quero is not even two weeks into a projected 3-to-4 week absence with a mild left shoulder sprain, so he appears to have recovered much faster than anticipated. The 22-year-old has slashed .259/.333/.362 with two home runs in 30 games with Nashville.
