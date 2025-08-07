Quero (shoulder) was activated off the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quero is not even two weeks into a projected 3-to-4 week absence with a mild left shoulder sprain, so he appears to have recovered much faster than anticipated. The 22-year-old has slashed .259/.333/.362 with two home runs in 30 games with Nashville.