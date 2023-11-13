The Brewers selected Quero to their 40-man roster Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quero would have been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft had he not been added to the 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and considering he's viewed as one of the organization's top catching prospects, Milwaukee unsurprisingly opted to protect him. The 21-year-old backstop could open the 2024 season at Triple-A Nashville after holding his own at Double-A Biloxi in 2023, slashing .262/.340/.443 with 16 home runs, a 10.2 percent walk rate and a 17.8 percent strikeout rate.