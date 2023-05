Quero went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old reached the Double-A level for the first time this season, and after getting off to a slow start he has found his groove, posting a 1.164 OPS while tallying six long balls and 14 RBI over his last 13 games. Opinions on his future outlook vary to some degree, but he is one of the better catching prospects around the league and the top backstop prospect in Milwaukee's system.