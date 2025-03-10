The Brewers optioned Quero (shoulder) to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said before the start of camp that he expected Quero to play in Cactus League games this spring, but he did not see any action before getting cut. Quero missed virtually all of the 2024 season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will head to Nashville to start the 2025 season, once he's deemed ready for games.