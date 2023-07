Quero has been placed on the 7-day injured list retroactive to July 23 due to left hand soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quero's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as the backstop had been raking to the tune of a .364/.500/.500 line in 12 games this month. On the plus side, the issue doesn't appear to be severe on the surface, so he could be back in action within the next week.