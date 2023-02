Quero was invited Friday to the major-league side of Brewers camp this spring, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quero won't come close to cracking the Opening Day roster in Milwaukee -- he's yet to appear in a game above High-A ball -- but a stint in MLB camp might prove valuable in the long term. The 20-year-old catcher has flashed impressive power and speed so far in the lower minors, and his defensive work behind the plate drew high praise in the 2022 Arizona Fall League.