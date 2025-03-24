Quero (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and bat second in a minor-league game with Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

After he underwent right shoulder surgery last April that limited him to just one game in 2024, Quero was eased into spring training. Quero didn't make any Cactus League appearances before the Brewers optioned him to Triple-A Nashville on March 10, but his ability to serve as a DH on Monday suggests that he'll be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. It's unclear if Quero will be limited to DH-only duties initially, or if he'll be ready to make starts behind the plate.