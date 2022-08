Quero (shoulder) has gone 2-for-15 with a solo home run and a walk in four games since returning to the High-A Wisconsin lineup.

Quero was sidelined for just over a week with right shoulder soreness but never required a trip to the 7-day injured list. He's been able to make two of his four starts at catcher since returning to action, so the shoulder doesn't appear to be affecting him when he throws.