Ames signed a minor-league contract with Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Ames was assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 27-year-old has never reached the majors and had a 5.70 ERA in 23.2 innings with Double-A Harrisburg earlier this season. He had a stellar 34.7 percent strikeout rate for Harrisburg, but his walk rate has been above 10.2 percent at every stop since 2014.

