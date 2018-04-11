Jeffress faced only one batter in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, but he was able to record the final out of the seventh inning by striking out Marcell Ozuna.

For the second night in a row, Jeffress entered the game in a key spot and delivered. He has worked situationally up to this point of the season, but with him allowing just one run in seven innings (1.29 ERA) and not walking any batters since his first appearance, there is a chance he could see action in a setup or save situation next time one arises with the Brewers struggling to close out games of late.