Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Again works in situational role
Jeffress faced only one batter in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, but he was able to record the final out of the seventh inning by striking out Marcell Ozuna.
For the second night in a row, Jeffress entered the game in a key spot and delivered. He has worked situationally up to this point of the season, but with him allowing just one run in seven innings (1.29 ERA) and not walking any batters since his first appearance, there is a chance he could see action in a setup or save situation next time one arises with the Brewers struggling to close out games of late.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Clean outing in middle relief•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Fails to hold lead against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Closer committee in works•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Picks up Opening Day win•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throwing well this spring•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Reaches agreement to avoid arbitration•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...