Jeffress (neck) said he's available to pitch Tuesday against the Cardinals if needed, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jeffress wasn't available for Monday's series opener due to neck spasms, prompting manager Craig Counsell to turn to Corey Knebel in the ninth inning. The veteran reliever is apparently feeling better and will likely get the ball in the ninth inning should a save opportunity arise. Jeffress owns a 1.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 84:27 K:BB through 73.1 innings of relief this season.