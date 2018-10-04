Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Available vs. Rockies
Jeffress will ready to go out of the bullpen for Game 1 of the NLDS against Colorado after being unavailable for Monday's game for undisclosed health reasons, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
No further details have surfaced regarding Jeffress' availability during Monday's NL Central tiebreaker in Chicago, though there shouldn't be much concern moving forward. Earlier in the week, manager Craig Counsell and general manager David Stearns also confirmed that Jeffress would be a full participant for the NLDS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...