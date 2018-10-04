Jeffress will ready to go out of the bullpen for Game 1 of the NLDS against Colorado after being unavailable for Monday's game for undisclosed health reasons, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

No further details have surfaced regarding Jeffress' availability during Monday's NL Central tiebreaker in Chicago, though there shouldn't be much concern moving forward. Earlier in the week, manager Craig Counsell and general manager David Stearns also confirmed that Jeffress would be a full participant for the NLDS.