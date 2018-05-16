Jeffress (neck) said he's good to go for Wednesday's game against Arizona, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jeffress was unavailable during Tuesday's game due to neck stiffness, but the right-hander will be ready out of the bullpen during Wednesday's series finale if called upon. Over 22 appearances this season, Jeffress has logged a 0.40 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 22.1 innings.