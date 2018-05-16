Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Available Wednesday
Jeffress (neck) said he's good to go for Wednesday's game against Arizona, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Jeffress was unavailable during Tuesday's game due to neck stiffness, but the right-hander will be ready out of the bullpen during Wednesday's series finale if called upon. Over 22 appearances this season, Jeffress has logged a 0.40 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 22.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Dealing with neck stiffness•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns save•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Save chances likely to dry up•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Credits split-finger changeup for resurgence•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Snags second save in two nights•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Earns first save of season•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...