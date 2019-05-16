Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Back at full speed
Jeffress allowed an earned run while pitching 1.2 innings of relief in Wednesday's victory over the Phillies, but according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, manager Craig Counsell was "very encouraged" by Jeffress' velocity in the outing.
Jeffress has gradually been increasing the speed on his fastball since making his season debut in mid-April, and he is now finally back to where he was last year, as he sat in the 95-96 range Wednesday and touched 97 on the gun. Jeffress allowed three earned runs over his last 2.2 innings after allowing just two over his first 10 frames of the season, but with his best fastball back in his arsenal, there's ample reason to believe he will be more effective moving forward. While Jeffress made the All-Star Game and notched 15 saves last year, his late start to this season currently has him behind both Josh Hader and Junior Guerra on the Brewers' bullpen ladder.
