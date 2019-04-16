Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Back from IL
Jeffress (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Jeffress will be available out of the bullpen for the first time this season after missing the first few weeks due to a shoulder issue. He'll be a welcome sight for the Brewers, who lost their bonified closer, Corey Knebel, before the 2019 campaign even started.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Won't return Monday•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: IL return coming soon•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: To make final rehab appearance•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Pitching back-to-back days•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Targeting mid-April return•
-
Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Begins rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...