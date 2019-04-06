Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Begins rehab assignment
Jeffress (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A San Antonio and allowed two earned runs over 1.1 innings.
Jeffress served up a two-run homer, but more importantly, he seemed to come out of Friday's outing -- his first game action since March 6 -- without suffering any issues. Given the length of his absence Jeffress will likely throw several more times in the minors in order to build up his stamina, but barring any setbacks, it's likely he will be ready to pitch for the Brewers at some point before April comes to a close.
