Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Blows fifth save
Jeffress gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning Friday, blowing his fifth save of the season in an eventual 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates.
The right-hander had converted three straight save chances since moving back into the saves mix for Milwaukee, and Jeffress has put together some strong numbers this year, including a 1.80 ERA and 20:8 K:BB in 15 innings since the All-Star break. His wavering control can make him volatile, but the 30-year-old has rebounded in impressive fashion from last year's struggles.
