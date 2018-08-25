Jeffress gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning Friday, blowing his fifth save of the season in an eventual 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

The right-hander had converted three straight save chances since moving back into the saves mix for Milwaukee, and Jeffress has put together some strong numbers this year, including a 1.80 ERA and 20:8 K:BB in 15 innings since the All-Star break. His wavering control can make him volatile, but the 30-year-old has rebounded in impressive fashion from last year's struggles.