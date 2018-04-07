Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Blows save against Cubs
Jeffress blew the save for the Brewers on Friday, giving up a run on two hits while striking out one as Milwaukee eventually fell to the Cubs 5-4.
With Corey Knebel on the disabled list, the Brewers were expected to move to a closer-by-committee situation and Jeffress was one of the candidates for opportunities considering his experience in the role saving 27 games for the team in 2016. That wasn't an encouraging audition for the role with Knebel out, though, so hold off on adding him as your handcuff until the situation in Milwaukee fleshes itself out.
