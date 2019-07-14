Jeffress allowed two runs, one earned, in a blown save opportunity Saturday, but still picked up his third win of the season in the Brewers' walk-off victory over the Giants.

Jeffress was summoned to close out Saturday's game with fellow reliever Josh Hader unavailable, but -- at least in part to a defensive mishap -- he was unable to lock it up. He did keep the game tied, though, and the Brewers' offense was able to pick him up. Jeffress allowed nine earned runs in 11.1 innings over his last 11 outings, but expect him to continue seeing work in key situations and filling in as closer when Hader needs a break.