The Brewers picked up Jeffress' $3.175 million club option Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

As expected, the Brewers will gladly pick up the right-hander's option for next year after he logged a 1.29 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 15 saves over the course of the regular season. In spite of his postseason struggles, Jeffress was a cornerstone of one of the top bullpens in all of baseball and will likely reprise his role as the team's closer to begin the 2019 campaign.

