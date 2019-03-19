Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Bullpen on tap
Manager Craig Counsell said Jeffress (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress is making solid progress as he works back from a bout of shoulder soreness, but Counsell confirmed Tuesday that the right-hander won't have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season. With Jeffress expected to open the year on the injured list, Josh Hader and Alex Claudio, among others, will be tasked with primary setup duties. The veteran reliever will continue to work in Arizona until he's cleared for game action.
