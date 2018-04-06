Jeffress could be in line for some saves as the Brewers employ a closer committee to cover for the injured Corey Knebel (hamstring), Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Knebel will be out for at least six weeks. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that a committee will be used, though he didn't mention specific names. Jeffress is likely one of the favorites to receive at least a handful of opportunities, as he's closed for the Brewers in the past, saving 27 games back in 2016. His strikeout rate has been below 18 percent since 2015, making him not necessarily a prototypical candidate for the role, though the Brewers don't have anyone else with any real closing experience on the roster.